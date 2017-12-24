Two men who plied a pair of 14-year-old girls with alcohol and amphetamines before having sex with them at a party have been spared jail because it was 'consensual'.

Lee Pollard and Mark Allen, both 26, were given suspended sentences after being convicted of sexual activity with two girls under the age of 16.

The trial at Exeter Crown Court heard how the girls had lied to their parents about having a sleepover and instead gone to a friend's sister's flat on the Dawlish seafront in Devon.

After a large amount of drinking and 'messing around in bikinis', Pollard and Allen turned up at midnight with cans of lager and amphetamines, when the party descended into an 'orgy'.

They also sent out for condoms before engaging in sex acts with both teenagers.

But the judge said the girls "must accept a degree of responsibility" because the sex was 'consensual' and they were 'almost naked' when the men arrived, the MailOnline reported.

Sentencing them, Judge Graham Cottle said: 'By the time you arrived they were, if not completely naked, then almost.

'And there followed consensual sexual activity between the two girls and the two of you.'

But you should never have been in that position. You should have turned around and walked out and not got involved in what turned into something of an orgy.

"You knew they were only 14. I have read their victim impact statements.

"They clearly are remorseful for what happened that night and feel ashamed of the way they behaved. It has had a great effect on their young lives.

"They must accept a degree, an I underline the word degree, of responsibility for how this evening worked out.

"It would be quite wrong to see these sentences as any sort of criticism of the girls or condoning of your actions."

The judge sitting at Exeter Crown Court said the girls 'must accept a degree of responsibility' because the sex was 'consensual. Photo / 123rf

But one of the victim's mothers has been left 'horrified' at the judgement.

She said: "I'm horrified to be honest.

"My daughter went out expecting to be in the company of females, she had no idea these men would turn up.

"I very much doubt she would have gone if she thought that was the case.

"She was not in a fit state to consent to anything and I'm appalled that the judge has deemed this to be possible."

Pollard, of Torquay and Allen, of Chudleigh Knighton, were described as 'baseball cap and gold chain wearing chavvy types' by one of the victims' fathers.

They were given 15-month prison sentences, suspended for two years and were ordered to go on a sex offenders' rehabilitation course.

Allen will have to carry out 125 hours of unpaid community work.

Nicholas Fridd, defending Pollard said the matter was 'water under the bridge' due to the amount of time it had taken to come to court.

Rupert Taylor, defending Allen described him as a 'simple soul'.

But the victim's mother replied: 'What kind of 'simple soul' feeds drugs and alcohol to a child?

"The 'water under the bridge' has for us been two long years with this case looming.

"My still teenage daughter has found the whole thing extremely difficult to deal with and has suffered mental health problems as a result, which has impacted our whole family.

"I thought that a custodial sentence was a given, the judge at the trial said as much.

"Why he has chosen to lesser their punishment is beyond belief. My daughter found the trial extremely distressing.

"I can only hope that the judge's apparent disregard for that, and his opinion that children can have consensual sexual with adults, does not prevent other children from coming forward in the future."