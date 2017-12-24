PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (AP) — An aviation official in the Turks and Caicos Islands says a small plane crash has killed two people.

Airport authority CEO John Smith says the plane crashed shortly after taking off Saturday from the island of Providenciales. Photos from the scene show the aircraft was engulfed in flames and thick smoke following the crash along a road near the airport.

Smith declined to identify the operator of the plane or the nationalities of the two people on board, and said the cause was under investigation. The plane was leaving the British territory southeast of the Bahamas at the time of the crash.