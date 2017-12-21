SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Local media reports say the former Korean Air executive whose onboard "nut rage" tantrum delayed a flight in 2014 will avoid jail as South Korea's top court upheld her suspended prison term.

Yonhap news agency says South Korea's Supreme Court made the ruling Thursday on Cho Hyun-ah, who is the daughter of the company's chairman.

The court couldn't immediately confirm the report but previously said the ruling would be final and could not be appealed.

Cho achieved notoriety after she had an onboard tantrum after a first class flight attendant served her nuts in a bag instead of on a dish. Cho was the head of the airline's cabin service at the time. The plane was forced to return to the gate at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.