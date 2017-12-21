In case you missed it: This was one our most-read stories of 2017

What do you get when you add gym weights to male genitals? A painful problem.

It may seem like common sense not to but a German man did just that, getting himself into trouble after his penis became stuck in the hole of a 2.5 kilogram gym weight plate.

To make matters worse he needed the help of the fire brigade and their power tools to remove it.

The fire brigade was on Friday called to a hospital in the city of Worms, Germany, after doctors were unable to free the man's penis from the plate.

The man was sedated and the fire brigade spent three hours freeing him with angle grinders and a hydraulic rescue device.

Firefighters posted a picture showing the smashed 2.5kg weight after they sliced it to bits (the weight that is, not the penis).

Writing on Facebook, the fire service said: "Please do not imitate such actions!"