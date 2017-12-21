NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says a cosmetic-surgery firm that denied breast reduction surgery to three men with HIV violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal Judge Analisa Torres issued the written opinion Wednesday against Advanced Cosmetic Surgery of New York, which has offices in Manhattan and Long Island.

The U.S. government and a person brought the lawsuit in 2015, saying surgery had been refused to three men. Lawyers in the case haven't commented.

The judge wrote the medical practice violated law in HIV-related cases by failing to investigate whether drugs taken by the three men would interfere with surgery. The judge says the company violated New York City Human Rights Law.