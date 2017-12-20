ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on aftermath of power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

An Atlanta airport official has apologized for the weekend power outage that caused thousands of stranded travelers "confusion and frustration."

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager Roosevelt Council Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that Georgia Power discovered that a failed piece of equipment in an underground electrical facility started a fire adjacent to circuit cables and switching mechanisms serving the airport. Council says those cables were damaged, which resulted in the outage and loss of power from two separate backup substations Sunday.

Council says the airport could have communicated better regarding the efforts to restore power at the airport.

The blackout led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights and stranded passengers for nearly 11 hours.

___

7:30 a.m.

The CEO of Delta Air Lines says the company will seek compensation for its losses after a power outage knocked out the Atlanta airport's power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday.

The blackout stranded thousands of passengers and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he found it "shocking" that it took so long to get power restored. Bastian said he doesn't know whether Georgia Power or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was responsible, but said Delta will have conversations with both.

Bastian told the newspaper the airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the blackout.

___

