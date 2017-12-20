EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) — Rising country music star Michael Ray has been arrested on DUI and drug charges after he crashed into a car in front of him at a McDonald's drive-thru in Florida.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened early Wednesday in Eustis, Florida. Ray was arrested under his legal name, Michael Ray Roach.

An arrest report says Ray told investigators his foot slipped off the pedal of his 2012 Jeep. The officer wrote that Ray had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Officers found a glass bottle with brown liquid in his vehicle. Ray told them it was "weed oil."

He's being held on a $6,000 bond. Jail records don't list a lawyer.

Ray's "Kiss You in the Morning" sent him to the top of the charts in 2015.