OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's federal ethics commissioner has concluded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules when he vacationed last Christmas at the private Bahamian island owned by the Aga Khan.

Mary Dawson said in a report Wednesday that Trudeau's vacation broke conflict of interest laws that prohibits a minister from accepting gifts or "advantages'" that could reasonably be seen as influencing government decisions.

The only exception is if the person providing the gift is a friend. Dawson says that exception didn't apply in this case.

The Aga Khan is a philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world's approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

Dawson says the Aga Khan and his foundation were registered to lobby. Dawson says Trudeau didn't properly recuse himself from meetings about a multimillion-dollar grant.