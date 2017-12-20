A security guard who died trying to save a woman falling from the 11th floor of a high-rise building in China has been nominated for a posthumous award for his act of bravery.

Li Guowu heroically tried to catch the woman as she fell from an apartment block in an apparent suicide in the city of Xi'an in central China.

The 43-year-old and the unidentified woman were both pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the impact of her fall.

Local media reports the woman was standing on a window ledge as the father-of-one pleaded with her not to jump. CCTV footage captured the incident.

"Li was shocked when the woman jumped," said one witness, according to China Daily.

"Then he stretched out his hands to catch her, only to be knocked to the ground himself."

Another person at the scene said: "The man hesitated for a second but then he decided to [catch] the woman. Sadly she hit him with such a strong force they died."

The country's official military newspaper, the PLA Daily, wrote: "It's not that he didn't have the common sense, but he'd been a soldier."

Mr Li's employer has nominated him for a posthumous government award given to people who have demonstrated exceptional bravery.

His family has received 700,000 yuan (NZ$152,400) in compensation for his death, while a further NZ$38,300 has been raised through donations.

Mr Li's daughter will also receive a monthly allowance from the government until she is an adult.

A memorial service was held for Mr Li on Monday.

In 2014, a man caught a one-year-old child as it fell from a second-storey window during a heavy thunderstorm in Guangdong Province.

