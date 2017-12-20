OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's government says it has suspended trade relations with North Korea to conform to United Nations Security Council sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

African nations are under growing pressure to cut military and trade ties with Pyongyang. Uganda this year expelled North Korean military experts and representatives of North Korean companies.

Burkina Faso's Foreign Affairs Minister Alpha Barry says the United States reminded the West African nation earlier this year to abide by the U.N. sanctions resolutions.

Government investigations then discovered that the private sector in Burkina Faso had imported petroleum products, medical equipment and other goods valued at up to $38 million in 2015.

Advertisement

Barry says goods exported from North Korea to Burkina Faso between June and August this year amounted to nearly $7.2 million.