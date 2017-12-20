BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's interior minister has warned against using Uber after a driver for the ride-hailing service was arrested in connection with the murder of a British woman who worked at the U.K. Embassy.

Nohad Machnouk said Wednesday that the driver had a criminal record, without elaborating. He urged Lebanese to use "traditional" taxis, saying Uber is a "virtual" entity that is "not safe."

Lebanon's Al-Nahar newspaper said in a report Wednesday that the 29-year old driver was sentenced to six months in prison 10 years ago for stealing a motorcycle.

U.S.-based Uber said it was "horrified" by the killing of Rebecca Dykes, whose body was found Saturday, and that it was assisting in the investigation. The company says its drivers in Lebanon must be licensed taxi drivers with no criminal record.