NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Latest on election recounts for the Virginia House of Delegates (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A Republican who appears to have lost a Virginia House of Delegates contest by one vote is challenging a single ballot, based on concerns raised by a GOP election official who participated in the recount.

Attorneys for Republican Del. David Yancey presented a letter written by the official to a three-judge panel Wednesday.

The official wrote that although he signed off on the ballot, which was not counted a day earlier, he was confused at the time. He wrote that the ballot had both candidates' names bubbled in for the 94th District race. He says the voter had chosen Republican candidates in every other race.

Attorneys for Democrat Shelly Simonds say the ballot should not be reconsidered.

The judges are meeting to certify Tuesday's recount. If Simonds' win holds, control of the House would be tied.

A rare power-sharing agreement would have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

___

9:45

An aide to the Republican who appears to have lost a Virginia House of Delegates contest by one vote said the campaign plans to challenge a single ballot before a three-judge panel Wednesday.

Control of the state House will likely be determined by the winner of the race.

Gretchen Heal, a legislative aide to Republican Del. David Yancey, said the campaign believes one ballot for Yancey was improperly counted toward his opponent's total.

Democrat Shelly Simonds appeared to beat Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News 11,608 to 11,607 in a recount Tuesday.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.

___

9:20 a.m.

Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in one of the most agonizing ways possible — with a single vote defeat in a dramatic recount election.

A Democratic challenger is set to score a one-vote victory Wednesday barring any last minute challenges or hiccups with the certification process. The victory means a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in an hourslong recount Tuesday that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.