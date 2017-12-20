BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and his Saudi counterpart are caught in what appears to be a diplomatic tussle over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago.

The delay highlights tension between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon following the bizarre, now-reversed resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri from Riyadh.

A Lebanese diplomat says the issue will be "resolved soon." The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity according to regulations, didn't elaborate.

Lebanon's ambassador to Saudi Arabia was named to the post in late July but remains unaccredited in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia named its ambassador in September. Ambassador Walid al-Yaacoubi arrived in Lebanon in November, but still has not been sworn in by the president and the foreign minister, as customary.