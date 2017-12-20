COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's government wants to legislate a consent law that could mean more sexual assault and rape cases could be prosecuted before Swedish courts.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says that if sex is not voluntary "it's illegal," while Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin says the recent #metoo campaign "has shown that there is a need" for new legislation.

Under Swedish law, rape covers a multitude of sexual offences. The proposal which Lofven's two-party minority government plans to approve Thursday with backing from other parties in Parliament, would make forcing another person into a sexual act illegal unless that other person has agreed in words or clearly demonstrated his or her desire to engage in sexual activity.

Critics claim it wouldn't result in more court convictions.