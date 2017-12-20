WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on EU action against Poland (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Poland's justice minister says the European Union member will continue its overhaul of the justice system despite an unprecedented censure from EU leaders.

Zbigniew Ziobro, who co-authored the controversial reorganization of the justice system and whose powers are strengthened by it, said he received news that the EU had launched the procedure with "calm."

He said Poland needs to continue with it, and that Poland "will only be a significant EU member when it has a well-functioning justice system."

He insisted its provisions were drawn from justice systems of western EU members.

___

1:25 p.m.

The European Union's executive has triggered proceedings against Poland that could lead to sanctions over its recent decisions involving the judiciary.

The triggering of Article 7 was widely expected and EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans said that "we are doing this for Poland, for Polish citizens" so they can rely on a fully independent judiciary in their nation, which is a key underpinning of EU principles.

Timmermans said that despite the measure indicating that "the rule of law is under threat" he remained open to dialogue with Warsaw to remedy this abuse "of naked political power."

Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, however, insisted that despite the EU measure, Poland will continue to 'reform' its justice system.

___

1 p.m.

Poland's state news agency PAP says the European Commission, the guardian of European Union law, has taken an unprecedented step toward possibly imposing sanctions on Poland over judicial laws seen as violating Europe's basic democratic values.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro seemed to confirm the step on Wednesday, saying he received the decision with "calm" and insisting that Poland is a law-abiding country.

According to PAP, which did not identify its source, the Commission triggered what is formally known as Article 7, a procedure that could eventually lead to Poland losing its voting rights in the bloc.

Sometimes called the "nuclear option," Article 7 has never been triggered against a member state before. The step is seen as a sign of serious concern about the new judicial laws.