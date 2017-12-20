LONDON (AP) — The British arm of Amazon has dropped sale of a circumcision training kit from its website after concerns were raised.

The kit had been offered by a third party seller and offered instructions and instruments that could be used to practice circumcision on a model of male genitals.

Circumcision consists of removing part of the foreskin of the penis and is typically done for religious or medical purposes on very young boys.

The National Secular Society in Britain complained to Amazon that the training kit violated Amazon's standard's policy.

The group said it feared the sale of the kit would encourage unqualified practitioners to carry out unneeded surgery in non-clinical conditions.