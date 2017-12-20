ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — There's a rivalry developing in California's legal pot market between big operators and boutique growers and sellers.

Legal sales begin in January, and some fear corporate-scale businesses will doom mom-and-pop operations.

Small Los Angeles cultivator Erik Hultstrom says he hopes to find a niche in the new market with high-quality buds.

At the other end of the spectrum is Lifestyle Delivery Systems. It's building a farm, laboratory and factory all in one in Southern California, 90 miles from Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Not far off, it has a stake in a planned dispensary to sell its products.

California began issuing business licenses for the legal marketplace earlier this month. They show others intend to get a foothold in various sectors of the market, picking off multiple permits for transportation, manufacturing and retailing.