It only ended when they called the riot police in.

Rooms were trashed, neighbours terrorised and heavily-armed police pelted with rocks after they rushed to an out of control house party in Melbourne early this morning.

One of the witnesses likened it to a "war zone".

The scene inside a rented AirBnB house. Photo / AAP

Officers were attacked as they attended a property at Attunga Grove in Werribee — rented out on short-stay website Airbnb.

Police were called about 3.30am today but retreated under a barrage of flying rocks and metal poles pelted by partygoers.

They returned with the riot squad to break up the party, with one officer sustaining an elbow injury as the party turned even more violent.

When the drama cleared, a trail of destruction remained.

Pepper spray residue, blood splatter, graffiti and broken glass were left in the extensively-damaged three-bedroom property, while some walls had holes kicked in them.

Terrified neighbours cowered in their homes at the height of the violence, trying to avoid the gangs, who used poles to smash car windows and tried to kick down doors.

Heavily armed riot police had to be called in to break up the party. Photo / AAP

"It was terrifying ... I grabbed my young daughter and went to the back room so that way, if they got in, we'd be harder to get to," neighbour Kristy told AAP. "They were looking for trouble."

Friday dawned to reveal cars along the street with smashed windows and rocks littering the road.

The scene inside a rented AirBnB house. Photo / AAP

Jeremy Lynch armed himself with a baseball bat to protect his family after a huge rock was thrown through his window smashing his television. Photo / News Corp

Police were initially called to a report of two women being assaulted, but the violence escalated. No arrests were made.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable," police Inspector Martin Allison said.

"The message we need to get out to the community and particularly the people who behaved so appallingly is that they'll be held accountable."

He would not comment on whether the incident was linked to a nearby South Sudanese basketball tournament, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

The house was listed for rent with the warning "no parties".

The Airbnb listing has since been removed.

Neighbours of the violent house party may sleep easier tonight: AirBnB has banned the troublesome tenants and the house listing has been removed.

A spokesman for Airbnb said: "Airbnb has zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour, which goes against everything our community stands for. We have permanently banned these individuals from our platform and are fully supporting our host.

"Our team has also reached out to local law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation. We hope justice is served quickly. To date, there have been over 260 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings worldwide and negative incidents like this are incredibly rare."

The company offers a "Million Dollar Host Guarantee" which covers listings for up to $US1 million ($A1.4 million).