NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bouncing baby bongo has been born in New Orleans.

The 46-pound female is from a highly endangered antelope subspecies. It's the first calf conceived at the Species Survival Center created by the Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global.

Curator Michelle Hatwood says more baby antelope are on their way, including two or three more Eastern bongo.

That's an excellent sign for a project to create large natural spaces where antelope and giraffe herds can be comfortable and multiply.

In addition to the bongo, Hatwood said, three or four of the center's sable antelope, two or three eland and a duiker (DIKE-er) also are probably pregnant.

She says it shows the animals felt at home almost as soon as they arrived, and even faster than zookeepers had expected.