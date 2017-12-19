XALAPA, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican journalist has been killed in the gulf coast state of Veracruz. He's at least the 10th journalist slain in the country this year.

The state security coordinator says in a statement that unidentified gunmen shot 34-year-old Gumaro Perez Aguilando while he attended a Christmas event at his child's elementary school Tuesday morning. Dozens of parents and children were present at the time of the shooting.

Perez covered crime news for a number of local outlets and had founded the online news site La Voz del Sur. He also worked for the local government in some capacity.

Another area reporter, Candido Rios, was killed on Aug. 22.