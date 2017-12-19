Donald Trump has sparked dementia concerns after he was spotted drinking water with two hands like a small child - days after he slurred his words during an Israel policy speech.

Twitter went into meltdown after the president took the awkward swig of water while unveiling his new national security strategy in front of military service members in Washington, D.C, according to the Daily Mail.

While some suggested he was cradling the glass or "president sippy cup" because of his "tiny hands", Twitter was quick to play amateur diagnostician and raised concerns the movement could be evidence of a serious degenerative disorder, such as dementia, which can cause shaky hands.

Sandra F Woodward wrote that Trump "holds that water glass like my 3 year old grandson holds his cup! I really think Trump has dementia and is reverting 2 childhood action."

Advertisement

"THE WAY HE IS GRABBING THAT GLASS SHOWS TRUMP HAS DEMENTIA. HIS MOTOR SKILLS ARE DEGENERATING," added Joseph Fedorko‏.

It's not the first time Trump has been seen drinking strangely.

In November, he picked up a bottle of Fiji water in both hands and sipped it awkwardly during a press conference at the White House.

Trump notably criticised Marco Rubio for his use of bottled water during debates in the 2016 election. / White House

And earlier this month, speculation went wild after Trump began slurring through part of his speech announcing changes to America's Israel policy.

He finished his remarks by saying "God bless the United Shhtates. Thank you very much-sh."

Conspiracy theorists on Twitter launched into high gear, including Democratic partisans who speculated about every possible cause from a mini-stroke to cocaine use.

TV host Joe Scarborough also weighed in, saying 'people close to him during the campaign told me [he] had early stages of dementia'.

A White House spokesman insisted the president merely had a case of "dry mouth," telling the Los Angeles Times that "his throat was dry. There's nothing to it."

Asked if Trump had any related health concerns, Shah said: "I know what you're getting at. I'm saying there's nothing to it."

But brain doctor Dr Ford Vox - who has never examined Trump - believes the incident and other moments in his presidency, reveals that Trump has all the symptoms of pre dementia.

In a lengthy analysis for Stat News, he also pointed to times when Trump has contradicted himself, rambles in interviews, makes faces, and forgets to sign bills at bill-signing ceremonies as "worrisome symptoms of illness.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will undergo a full physical after the New Year and the results will be published. Source: White House

In an attempt to regain control of the runaway story, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Trump will undergo a physical examination early next year, with the findings released to the public.

Now, Monday's speech has reignited the rumours over Trump's health.

Twitter was awash with conspiracy theories within minutes of the 70-year-old's speech in Washington, where he told the servicemen and women: "On January 20, 2017, I stood on the steps of the capital to herald the day the people became rulers of their nation again," - before pausing to take a sip of water.

Trump Sparks Fresh Dementia Concerns After He Drinks Small Glass of Water With Two Hands Like a Child



Donald Trump has sparked dementia concerns after he was spotted drinking water with two hands like a small child – days after he slurred his words duri… https://t.co/emiy2qUSMr — Welly Wired (@wllwr) December 19, 2017

I’ve got a few followers lately so I am reaching out to all nurses, doctors and health aides. Watching trump drink with both hands what do you think it is? MS, Parkinson’s, dementia....I am thinking MS? Correct me if I am wrong. — myisland (@opinionated75) December 19, 2017

Trump: Giving a televised national address (takes a drink of water using BOTH hands)

Is he the president or a preschooler? — Judales♈️ (@judales) December 18, 2017

Someone's gonna have to explain to me how Trump drinking water with two hands isn't a sign of physical infirmity. Because it sure as hell seems like it is. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 19, 2017

With today's speech, anyone can clearly see Trump's crumbling health



Slurring, sippy cup style water drinking, involuntary jerks & restricted eye mvmts on display-part of his dozen+ symptoms of Frontotemporal Dementia



It's degenerative, highly progressive & worsening every week — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 18, 2017

My great grandmother who had dementia drank water like Trump did and barely ate before she passed away — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) December 18, 2017

I use two hands on a glass when my hand shaking is out of my control (I have essential tremor). My guess is Trump is hiding that kind of shaking (or Parkinsons). Of course, that's also ME applying MY condition to him, so, take that for what it's worth. — Evidence-Based Chuck E. (@ChuckE99) December 18, 2017