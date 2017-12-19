BENI, Congo (AP) — The Latest on the Dec. 7 deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Congo (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The United Nations says its base in eastern Congo that was the target of the deadliest attack on a peacekeeping mission in almost 25 years has been "recovered and reoccupied."

The comments by U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Twitter come as the U.N. vows to pursue and "neutralize" the rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers from Tanzania earlier this month.

The hours-long attack by Allied Democratic Forces rebels also killed at least five Congolese soldiers.

Lacroix says the base is being rebuilt and reinforced.

2 p.m.

The United Nations peacekeeping chief says the U.N. mission in Congo will pursue the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers there earlier this month.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix made the announcement Tuesday while visiting eastern Congo. He told peacekeepers that the U.N. will protect them and seek justice. He said peacekeepers will reinforce their presence and weaponry in Semuliki to neutralize rebel groups in the region.

The Dec. 7 attack was the deadliest single assault on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in nearly 25 years, killing 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers and at least five Congolese soldiers.

Uganda and Congo launched a joint military operation last week against the ADF rebels.

Human Rights Watch says the rebel group has killed more than 1,000 people in eastern Congo since October 2014.