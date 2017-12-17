A heartbroken mother posted a tribute to her three-year-old daughter, who died Wednesday after she was allegedly beaten up by the woman's boyfriend.

Morgan Koepp was taken off of life support Wednesday, three days after being admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, her mother, Brianna Williams, posted the tribute to her 'beautiful baby girl' on her daughter's GoFundMe page, to say she is 'sorry you had to endure such tragedy.

"To my beautiful baby girl who taught me so much in these last 3 years. I saw you fighting and fighting as hard as you could," she wrote.

"I saw how much pain you were in and I am so sorry you had to endure such a tragedy. Its (sic) breaks my heart and to see you laying there fighting so hard for mommy shows me how much you tried and how much you love me.

"I hate that I will never be able to watch you grow and see you again or hold you again until I one day get to heaven. But I am able to keep going because I know you are now resting in a better place."

She started the GoFundMe initially to pay for her daughter's medical expenses, the MailOnline reported.

Morgan got the injuries that led to her death on Sunday when Williams left her with her boyfriend Sidney Michael Landers for the day, according to KTVK.

Williams tried to reach Landers during most of the day, but he never got back to her.

When she finally returned home she noticed Morgan's face was swollen near her mouth and cheek, and took her to Phoenix Children's Hospital to get it checked out.

Medical personnel then found that Morgan had broken ribs and bruises on her back and torso. Hours later the toddler was taken to the intensive care unit, where her heart failed.

"She had cardiac arrest," her grandfather Tim Williams told KSAZ. "They had to bring her back. She went into another cardiac arrest. They had to put her on a machine to keep her alive."

Morgan then had to undergo multiple services - one of which was to remove what was later revealed to be flesh-eating bacteria.

The bacteria entered through one of her injuries and spread throughout her body.

"It's a necrotising soft tissue infection that opened up when she got hit or punched or whatever she did, and it spread throughout her body," the distraught grandfather explained.

But on Wednesday all of the injuries became too much for the girl's body and immune system to handle, and she died.

Police arrested Landers Monday morning on suspicion of child abuse, according to KTVK.

Landers attempted to flee when police arrived at his home to make the arrest, but was apprehended.

Landers was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. He said he became 'frustrated' with Morgan because she had multiple accidents, but said he didn't mean to hurt her. Photo / Facebook / Police

He told investigators he became 'frustrated' with Morgan on Sunday because she had multiple accidents, but said he didn't mean to hurt her, according to court documents.

"The defendant stated he held his hand over the victim's mouth when she was screaming during her diaper change," the papers read.

"The defendant stated he had to use force to hold the victim to change her diaper. The defendant stated he did not mean to cause the injuries but was frustrated."

He wasn't charged with any additional offenses when he made his first court appearance, but the department is going to recommend homicide charges.