Some of US President Donald Trump's highest-profile political appointees are running afoul of the government's social media rules.

The US ambassador to New Zealand, Scott Brown, has been violating the rules by setting up a gag twitter account for his dog Gracie, while US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has staff members supporting her personal Twitter account.

Not everyone is happy that US diplomatic appointees are using their own Twittr accounts. Photo / Twitter / Getty

Both Brown and Haley use their personal Twitter accounts for official business despite having government-owned accounts.

We fully support today's Security Council Statement on allegations of slavery in Libya. pic.twitter.com/rr0hTfHMRW — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 7, 2017

Brown and his dog Gracie have been snapped tweeting while on "business", with Gracie's account saying "I get to go to work with dad, I get to bif all his visitors and sit in his lap all day".

The greatest day ever. I get to go to work with Dad @SenScottBrown. Soooo cool. I get to bif all his visitors and sit in his lap all day. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wnlffrCGQT — Gracie Brown (@DiploDogGracie) November 23, 2017

On Gracie's bio, she is described as a "baby yorkie on a DiploDog Mission to NZ".

Haley's staff also help service her Twitter account, including tasks such as taking photos that are disseminated to her more than 770,000 followers, Buzzfeed reported.

We are so proud of this year’s @USYouthObserver Munira Khalif. She has a great American story. We discussed the global importance of education for girls and how critical it is that we listen to the concerns of young people across the world. pic.twitter.com/w7QLJ4zeN5 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 13, 2017

But according to the US Foreign Affairs Manual, the use of a personal Twitter account for business purposes, and the use of a gag Twitter account, are forbidden.

"Senior officials and other employees whose positions make it appropriate for them to engage in official communications on behalf of the Department over social media ... must not use personal social media accounts to do so," according to the rule book. "They must use official social media accounts, created and owned by the Department."

The rules, pushed through in January, are designed to prevent political appointees from exploiting public office by using their official title to build a massive social media presence before exiting their roles.

But who is the administration's most high profile violater?

Mr President Donald Trump himself.

Trump himself continues to use his personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, for official purposes, including communicating with foreign leaders and discussing government policy on social media.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

It remains to be seen if State Department bureaucrats will impose the rules on Haley or Brown given Trump's own prolific violations.

Or maybe, just maybe, they'll have the guts to impose a ban on Trump himself.