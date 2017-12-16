A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a forest after she was mauled to death by her own dogs.

Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead in a grisly scene on Thursday, two days after she was last seen heading out to walk her dogs.

Her father made the horrifying discovery after he found the dogs were aggressively "guarding" his daughter's body, according to County Sheriff James L Agnew, Virginia media reported.

He quickly called emergency services, but when they arrived, police spent about 60 to 90 minutes attempting to catch the dogs, described as pit bulls.

"It appeared the attack was a violent attack initiated by the victims' dogs while the victim was out for a walk with the dogs," Sheriff Agnew said.

"The victim had defensive wounds on her hands and arms trying to keep the dogs away from her, which would be consistent with being attacked while she was still alive.

"It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death," he said.

Bethany Lynn Stephens' pit bulls were believed to be bred for fighting. Photo / Facebook / Bethany Stephens

It is believed the dogs had been bred for fighting.

They were tranquilised at the scene and removed by animal control. Sheriff Agnew is likely to request they be euthanised.

Agnew said it he's never made a more disturbing discovery in his 40 years as an officer.

"It was an absolutely grisly mauling.

"In my 40 years of law enforcement I've never seen anything quite like it. I hope I never see anything like it again."