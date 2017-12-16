An Oklahoma high school teacher and a 16-year-old student allegedly initiated proceedings to get married.

Cassandra Renae White, 34, and the male high school sophomore filed for a marriage licence in Cleveland County on December 13, KFOR reports.

The news station further reports that the boy's father signed off on the marriage licence, reports The Daily Mail.

White was terminated by Davis High School the following day, Davis Public Schools said in a statement.

Advertisement

Per KTEN, their policy on such matters reads in part: "Any romantic or sexual affiliation between school personnel and students, including students who have reached the age of majority (18) during school hours will have a negative impact on the educational process and shall constitute a violation and suspension or termination for the employee."

"The District is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations," the statement read.

Police say they first heard of the allegations in early December.

A person who is 16 years old may be married provided there is parental consent.

However, Oklahoma law dictates that rape charges can be filed in cases where a teacher has sex with a student in the same school system who is between 16 and 20 years old.

At present, the case is being investigated by Davis Police Department's Domestic and Sexual Assault Crimes unit.

No charges have been filed.