PRAGUE (AP) — Far-right populists in Europe are vowing to work together to create a new model of intracontinental cooperation that is far removed from the European Union.

Leaders of parties from France, the Netherlands and other countries met in Prague on Saturday to discuss ideas for Europe's future.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front, told conference attendees that the EU "is a disastrous organization" that "is killing Europe."

Geert Wilders, founder of the Dutch anti-Islam Party for Freedom, said Europe should follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump and impose travel bans to restrict immigration.

Parties with anti-immigration platforms have been making gains at the polls in Europe, although Wilders and Le Pen both ran unsuccessfully this year for the top political posts in their countries.