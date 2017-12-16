A strong earthquake which shook Indonesia's densely populated Java island killed two people and severely damaged dozens of homes near the epicentre.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck at 11.47pm local time on Friday, and was felt across the island, including about 200km away in the capital Jakarta, where office towers and apartment buildings swayed.

Powerful tremors lasted as much as 30 seconds in places.

Panicking people ran out of buildings in many areas and roads were clogged with motorbikes, cars and trucks as people fled coastal areas in fear of a tsunami.

Ahmad Solihin, a food vendor in a coastal area of the Sukabumi region, said his village was jolted by a 20-second tremor that cracked walls in his home. He fled on his motorbike with his wife and two children after neighbours shouted that water was coming, he said.

"People suddenly started running so I joined them," said Solihin.

More than 1000 villagers in his area evacuated to higher ground and didn't return until yesterday after authorities convinced them it was safe, he said.

A 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were killed in building collapses, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Damage was heaviest in the Tasikmalaya, Pangandaran and Ciamis regions of West Java Province near the epicentre.

Vehicles are stuck in traffic as people try to reach higher ground in Cilacap, Central Java.

More than 40 houses collapsed and about 65 suffered severe damage, said Nugroho.

The earthquake was about 91km deep and located just inland, the US Geological Survey said.

It triggered a tsunami warning for parts of Java's coastline that was lifted about two hours later. No significant waves were reported.

Several hospitals were damaged by the shaking and patients evacuated.

Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes and eruptions.

- AP