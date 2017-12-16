Trumps sends mixed messages to training academy graduates.

President Donald Trump laid into FBI leadership, while proclaiming his loyalty and support for law enforcement, in an address at the agency's training academy.

"It's a shame what has happened" with the FBI, the President said as he left the White House for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia.

He called the agency's handling of Hillary Clinton's email investigation "really disgraceful" and told reporters "we're going to rebuild the FBI".

Shortly afterwards, Trump lavished praise on graduates of a weeks-long FBI National Academy programme and pledged his unwavering support. "Anti-police sentiment is wrong and it's dangerous," he said. "Anyone who kills a police officer should get the death penalty."

Trump used the speech to promote his administration's tough-on-crime policies. He celebrated his decision to make it easier for local police forces to purchase surplus military equipment, and questioned rising violence in Chicago.

Hours before, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel that edits made to former FBI director James Comey's statement on Clinton's private email server and anti-Trump texts from a top agent are "deeply troubling".

"There is extreme bias against this President with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time," Gidley charged, as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Gidley says Trump maintains confidence in the FBI's rank-and-file.

Edits to the Comey draft appeared to soften the gravity of the bureau's finding in its 2016 investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.

"It is very sad when you look at those documents, how they've done that is really, really disgraceful, and you have a lot of really angry people who are seeing it," Trump said of the document.

Gidley said the disclosure of politically charged text messages sent by one of the agents on the Clinton case, Peter Strzok, were "eye-opening". Strzok, who was in the room as Clinton was interviewed, was later assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller's team to investigate potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He was re-assigned after the messages were uncovered.

Putin said nice things

President Donald Trump says Russia's Vladimir Putin said some "very nice things" about him during their Thursday phone call.

Trump said en route to the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony that the call "was great".

Trump says Putin "said very nice things about what I've done for this country in terms of the economy, then he said also some negative things in terms of what's going on elsewhere".

He said the primary topic of their conversation was North Korea.

Trump said he wants Putin's help dealing with the nation.

US intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Numerous investigations are under way into aspects of Trump's campaign.

Trump repeated his denials , insisting: "There is absolutely no collusion. That has been proven."

- AP