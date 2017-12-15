US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have posed for their first official Christmas portrait.

The Trumps' 2017 Christmas portrait was revealed on Mrs Trump's Twitter page and the festive photo sees the president flashing a bright smile.

The couple posed for the photograph in the Cross Hall of the White House, standing side-by-side between two lavishly decorated Christmas trees, reports News.com.au.

Mr Trump opted for a smart tux, while his wife wore a stunning black cocktail dress and heels.

Advertisement

For the occasion, Mrs Trump wore a sleeveless Delpozo dress featuring a sparkling applique and a pair of classic black pumps.

"Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," reads the tweet revealing the portrait.

"The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," said First Lady Melania Trump.

"As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays."

"On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season," the First Lady said.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

The use of the holiday greeting in the tweet is keeping with the president's campaign pledge to start saying 'Merry Christmas again."

The Obamas never used the word "Christmas" on any of their eight Christmas cards.

In 2009, the Obamas' Christmas card said "Season's Greetings." During other years, the cards frequently used the word "holiday."

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

On Monday, the White House unveiled its Christmas decorations. The theme of this year's decorations is "Time-Honored Traditions."

Mrs Trump designed the theme to pay respect to "200 years of holiday traditions at the White House," according to her office.

A promotional video from the White House showcasing this year's decorations zoomed in on a traditional nativity set featuring a baby Jesus wearing a crown.