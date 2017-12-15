JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker who was accused by several women of inappropriate behavior announced Friday that he will resign.

Staff for state Rep. Dean Westlake hand-delivered his resignation letter to the House speaker's office. The letter came three days after Westlake rejected calls from House and party leaders who called for him to step down.

Pressure mounted on the freshman Democrat from western Alaska after a growing number of women came forward claiming Westlake acted inappropriately or made them feel uncomfortable. One said he grabbed her buttocks. There were also complaints he engaged in lingering hugs and made inappropriate comments.

Westlake's resignation letter thanked the women who came forward and apologized.

"As recent allegations of my behavior have superseded discussions about my constituents, my ability to serve them has been diminished," he wrote. "The conversation about my behavior has been elevated above the needs of my district, and that is not why I ran for office."

The letter was dated Friday and did not specify a date for Westlake's resignation. If no date is specified in a lawmaker's resignation, it becomes effective 10 days after it is sent under Alaska state law.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who was formerly a Republican, has 30 days starting when the resignation is effective to appoint a successor from a list of names provided by Democrats from Westlake's district. Under state law, the appointee must be a member of the same political party as the predecessor — in this case, a Democrat.

Olivia Garrett, a former legislative aide who did not work for Westlake, complained to House leaders last March about two instances of unwelcome physical contact from Westlake. She recently went public.

Since then, several other women have come forward prompting House and party leaders to call for his resignation.

"I know that this isn't exactly something worth celebrating but I'm thrilled to see that this kind of behavior now has consequences," Garrett told The Associated Press after Westlake announced he would resign.