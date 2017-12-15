PARIS (AP) — Image-conscious Paris has launched a public awareness campaign to counter an often disregarded form of discrimination: sizeism.

The city on Friday unveiled the "Sizeism, stop! Taking action together" campaign with discussions about bias against people who are overweight. Leaflets with legal advice and helpline numbers are set to be distributed at sports centers, night clubs, swimming pools and bistros.

Paris anti-discrimination chief Helene Bidard promoted the campaign after being on the receiving end of weight-related insults and noticing how the discrimination went unnoticed and unpunished.

Bidard said: "We see fat people as ugly and even stupid, lacking hygiene and in bad health."

Advertisement

The effort comes as French obesity rates are rising. The National Institute of Health and Medical Research reported last year that nearly 16 percent of the adult population is obese.