SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

People are waiting in a line half a block long outside San Francisco City Hall to view the closed casket of the late Mayor Ed Lee.

Several declined to be interviewed Friday, saying they were city or state workers who just wanted to say goodbye to the boss one last time.

Advertisement

Randolph Harris, a 56-year-old retired city and county social services worker, says he was "devastated" to learn of the death of Lee, who died Tuesday after collapsing at a supermarket Monday night.

Matthew Saccomanno, a 20-year-old nursing student at San Francisco State University, called the mayor "a great man with a great heart." He did not know Lee personally but says his brother works at a nearby diner that the mayor frequented.

Lee's body will lie in repose through Friday.

___

7 a.m.

A police motorcade has escorted the body of late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to City Hall, where a giant American flag has been hoisted up by the ladders in two fire trucks.

The funeral procession drove through several San Francisco neighborhoods, including Glen Park, where Lee lived. Police officers lined the steps and saluted as his casket, draped in an American flag, was carried up the steps and into City Hall.

His body will lie in repose in the rotunda, where the closed casket will be displayed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Lee died early Tuesday after collapsing at a Safeway.

He was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor and presided over the city for nearly seven years as it climbed out of a recession and into a boomtown driven by tech.

___

12:18 a.m.

Mourners are expected to stream through San Francisco's City Hall to pay their respects to Mayor Ed Lee whose body will lie in repose in the rotunda.

Lee was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor and presided over the city for nearly seven years as it climbed out of a recession and into a boomtown driven by tech. He was 65 years old.

He died early Tuesday after collapsing at a Safeway, leaving the city reeling from shock and the logistics of selecting a new leader. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

The closed casket will be displayed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, who were assassinated in 1978, also laid in repose in the rotunda.