BERLIN (AP) — Germany has earmarked 18 million euros ($21.3 million) in financial support to expand surveillance along Tunisia's border with Libya.

Tunisia stepped up security measures along the 300-mile border in 2015 following attacks by Islamic extremists believed to have received training in Libya.

Germany's funds will be used to create permanent surveillance infrastructure and add to mobile observation equipment worth 16 million euros Berlin provided last year.

The project is being managed by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

German opposition lawmakers accused the government Friday of using concerns about terrorism as an excuse to turn Tunisia into the front line in the fight against migration. Left party lawmaker Andrej Hunko cited manufacturer Airbus promoting its surveillance equipment as a means of tackling the "wave of illegal immigrants" coming to Europe.