PARIS (AP) — French authorities said all four students killed when a regional train hit a school bus at a crossing close to the Spanish border have been identified and their families notified.

Philippe Vignes, the head of the local authority in the Pyrenees-Orientales, said on BFM television that seven children and the bus driver remained in serious condition Friday.

Twelve others suffered less serious injuries.

The bus was carrying around 20 students ages 11 to 15 from the Christian Bourquin school in the village of Millas, near Perpignan in southern France. Those killed were all 12 or 13.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

Vignes said he could not say whether the railway barriers meant to stop vehicles from driving onto the tracks when a train is coming were open or closed.

"There are contradictory rumors," he said. "We need to be very careful."

Vignes told reporters overnight that investigators would look into reports that batteries in the automatic gate system had recently been stolen.

SNCF official Gaelle Le Fauche told The Associated Press that the train was carrying 25 people, including passengers and crew, and all were accounted for and being offered psychological care. She said the train normally travels at 80 kph (50 mph) at that location.

The Christian Bourquin opened its door Friday to offer psychological help to children and their families.