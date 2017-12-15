SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A 32-year-old firefighter assigned to the largest wildfire burning in Southern California has died.

Officials wouldn't say how Cory Iverson was killed Thursday.

The massive blaze he was working on northwest of Los Angeles has become the fourth-largest in California history. And the dry, windy conditions that helped its spread aren't going away.

Iverson was an engineer with a state fire engine strike team based in San Diego. He is survived by his pregnant wife and a 2-year-old daughter.