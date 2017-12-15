A teenage girl posting for a selfie with friends by railway tracks had her skull cracked open by the a passing train in Indonesia.

The girl miraculously survived.

Snaps captured the moment the 16-year-old named Ely Hayati was hit by the train while standing behind her three friends next to the railway track.

The schoolgirls were said to be walking along the train track in the city of Purworejo in Indonesia's Central Java Province when they decided to stop for the pictures.

Photo / Australscope

Ely Hayati, who can be seen standing behind the group, was reportedly struck on the head by the passing train as one of her friends took the pictures using a selfie stick.

The girls said their friend flew "several metres" away from the selfie spot as a result of the collision.

Subsequent images show the girl lying injured on the ground with her gaping wound partially visible under an item of clothing.

She was rushed to a local hospital by police and pictures show her scalp having been sewn back together.

Photo / Australscope

It is not yet known whether she has suffered long-term brain damage.

Local authorities did not clarify whether the girls were in a restricted area next to the track.