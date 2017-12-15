The United States has fired warning flares at Russian planes after they flew through an unofficial line separating the countries' air forces.

The Pentagon confirmed two Russian Su-25 fighters flew through the deconfliction area in eastern Syria along the Euphrates River on Wednesday.

US F-22 combat jets launched warning flares and the Russian jets left the area.

It is the latest in a series of Russian air activities the US views as potentially risking a confrontation or accident in the Euphrates River area as battles against Islamic State continues.

On Wednesday, the American F-22 Raptor stealth fighters deployed chaff and flares to convince the Russian Su-25s to leave the area.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said one US pilot had to "aggressively manoeuvre" to avoid a midair collision.

The Russian fighters had flown into airspace controlled by the US-led coalition, which is fighting the Islamic State in Syria, crossing onto the east side of the Euphrates River near Al-Bukamal.

"[They] were promptly intercepted by two F-22A Raptors providing air cover for partner ground forces conducting operations to defeat Isis," Pahon said.

"The F-22s conducted multiple manoeuvres to persuade the Su-25s to depart our deconflicted airspace, including the release of chaff and flares in proximity to the Russian aircraft and placing multiple calls on the emergency channel to convey to the Russian pilots that they needed to depart the area."

The action lasted about 40 minutes before the Russian aircraft flew to the west side of the river.

Russian Su-25 ground attack jets prepare to land after return from Syria at a Russian air base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, southern Russia. Photo / AP

Russia has yet to officially comment.

However, a Russian official had earlier questioned the US staking a claim over part of Syria's sky, the BBC reported.

"Statements of US military officials that part of Syria's air space belongs to the US are truly puzzling," Russian official Igor Konashenkov said.

"The US-led coalition is operating in Syria illegally."

Konashenkov said Syria is a member of the UN and a sovereign country and the US should be reminded of this fact.

'Russia warned'

During and after the encounter, Pahon said coalition leaders contacted Russian officers on a special hotline to try to calm the situation and avert a "strategic miscalculation".

The Pentagon said that the US verbally agreed with Moscow in November that the Russians would keep west of the Euphrates and the coalition would stay east.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

"Since agreeing to this deconfliction arrangement, the Russians have flown into our airspace on the east side of the river six to eight times per day, or approximately 10 per cent of the Russian and Syrian flights," Pahon said.

"It's become increasingly tough for our pilots to discern whether Russian pilots' actions are deliberate or if these are just honest mistakes."

However US and coalition partners are concerned it could result in a clash between the two powers.

Honest mistake?

Air Forces Central Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Damien Pickart told CNN Russia was contacted in an attempt to "de-escalate the situation and avert a strategic miscalculation".

He told the broadcaster the coalition was concerned about shooting down a Russian aircraft.

"If either of us needs to cross the river for any reason, we're supposed to first deconflict via the line," he said.

Pickart said the US wasn't in the area to fight the Russians and Syrians but were instead remained focused on defeating Isis.

Russia intervened in Syria's devastating conflict in 2015 and has provided aerial and ground support for government forces to combat advances by what Moscow and Damascus have called "terrorist" groups.

President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Just this week, the first Russian troops began returning home after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a pullout, claiming their mission had been largely completed.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart recently reaffirmed their commitment to keeping communication between their militaries open in the region.

In joint statement issued on the sidelines of the Apec conference in Da Nang, Vietnam, last month the leaders "agreed to maintaining open military channels of communication between military professionals to help ensure the safety of US and Russian forces and deconfliction of partnered forces engaged in the fight against Isis".