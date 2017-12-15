EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.

thru 16, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final: Gremio vs. Real Madrid.

thru 17, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Laval, Quebec — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.

Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

thru 18, Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

No new major events.

thru 20, Courchevel, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Cuttack, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

Whangarei, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

No new major events.

Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.