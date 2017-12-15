EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.
thru 16, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final: Gremio vs. Real Madrid.
thru 17, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Laval, Quebec — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.
Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.
thru 18, Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.
No new major events.
thru 20, Courchevel, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Cuttack, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
Whangarei, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.
No new major events.
Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.
Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.
Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.