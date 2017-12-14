U.S. stocks gave up an early gain to finish lower Thursday as the Republican tax plan hit another snag.

Indexes turned lower on news that some Republican senators' support for the GOP's proposed tax overhaul was faltering. Health care companies and banks drove the market slide, outweighing gains among retailers.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10.84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,652.01.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 76.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,508.66.

The Nasdaq shed 19.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,856.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 17.50 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,506.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.51 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Dow is up 179.50 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 16.44 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.77 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 413.18 points, or 18.5 percent.

The Dow is up 4,746.06 points, or 24 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,473.41 points, or 27.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.82 points, or 11 percent.