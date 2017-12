Two people are dead and several others injured in two stabbing attacks in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht.

Twee steekincidenten in #Maastricht met 2 doden en meerdere gewonden. Politie doet onderzoek ter plaatse. Meer informatie volgt. — Politie Limburg (@PolLimburg) December 14, 2017

Initial reports suggest it involved two separate incidents on Thursday evening which happened withing 2km of each other.



Pictures of the aftermath suggest the attacks were in a suburban area of Maastricht as opposed to the city centre with one report saying it is an area know for drug-related issues.