HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston 18-year-old accused of attempting to support the Islamic State organization will remain in federal custody until his trial next year.

During a brief court appearance Thursday in Houston, Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya declined to have a bond hearing.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Damlarkaya's trial is set for Feb. 12.

Damlarkaya has been indicted on five counts, including trying to provide material support to terrorists and unlawfully distributing explosives information. The U.S. has designated the Islamic State as a terrorist organization.

Damlarkaya's lawyer, Ashley Kaper, declined to comment on the allegations.

Federal prosecutors say Damlarkaya, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Dec. 8 following an undercover FBI operation.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.