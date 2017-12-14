WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee for a federal court.

The Senate voted 53-43 on Thursday to confirm James C. Ho to serve on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ho is the 12th circuit court judge to be confirmed during Trump's first year in office. That's four times the number confirmed during President Barack Obama's first year.

Ho is a partner in a Dallas-based law firm. Before that, he served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and as chief counsel to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Ho also worked at the Justice Department.

Democrats have raised concerns that Ho and two other appellate judges confirmed this week would seek to roll back abortion rights.