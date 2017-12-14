BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police are clashing with hooded demonstrators who are protesting reforms to the retirement and pension system.

Police shot tear gas and rubber bullets at stick-wielding protesters who hauled rocks outside Argentina's Congress building in Buenos Aires on Thursday. The demonstrators also torched a garbage bin.

Union leaders and social activists are say the reform measure will reduce pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some of poor families starting in March.

The measure is to be voted on in the lower house Thursday. It's already passed the Senate. It is part of a series of reforms launched by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce Argentina's high deficit.