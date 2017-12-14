PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A cow believed to have escaped from a nativity scene found its way onto Interstate 95 in Philadelphia before being corralled by police.

The cow, nicknamed "Stormy," was seen walking along the highway just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

WPVI-TV reports that the cow escaped from a nativity scene at Old First Reformed United Church of Christ. The Rev. Michael Caine says it looks as if someone tampered with the enclosure.

Philadelphia police eventually boxed in the cow with their cruisers before walking it off the interstate and returning it to the church.