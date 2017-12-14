BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have arrested two suspected Islamic State supporters and conducted raids in the capital in connection with the group.

Prosecutors said Thursday that police arrested two Palestinian men Tuesday in the central German city of Salzgitter. The two 21-year-old men, who weren't named, had threatened online to commit attacks and spread jihadi material "in order to create a climate of insecurity and fear."

Separately, prosecutors in Berlin said authorities are conducting searches across the city as part of investigations into people traveling from Germany to join IS.

The Berlin daily B.Z. reported the suspects have been linked Anis Amri, the Tunisian who drove a stolen truck into a Berlin Christmas market last year, killing 12 people and injuring dozens. Amri was shot dead by Italian police days later.