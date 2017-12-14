ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's official news agency says police have summoned an FBI official stationed in Turkey, in connection with testimony in a U.S. federal corruption case against a Turkish banker.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday evening that the FBI attache was "invited" after a former Turkish deputy police chief reportedly told the jury in New York that the FBI paid him $50,000 and U.S. prosecutors covered his rent.

Huseyin Korkmaz was part of the law enforcement team leading a corruption probe in 2013 in Turkey. He was later arrested for alleged links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed for a coup attempt in 2016.

Korkmaz fled the country after the coup, with evidence allegedly showing collusion by top Turkish government officials in a money-laundering scheme evading U.S. sanctions on Iran.