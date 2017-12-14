It's the go-to site when you need information or questions answered, and now Google has revealed its top trends for 2017.

The vast list includes the top searches of the year, which range from India National Cricket Team to iPhone X, and the most searched people, including Gal Gadot and Melania Trump.

It also sheds light on the burning questions we needed answering this year, including "How to buy Bitcoin" and "how to lose belly fat fast."

Google hopes the information will offer a unique perspective on the year's major moments and top trends around the world, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Google's 2017 trend lists are based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016.

These lists can be broken down based on country, or a global list is also available.

Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry saw her feature heavily on the top searches around the world, while Matt Lauer's firing from NBC after allegations of "inappropriate sexual behaviour" led to him topping the most searched people in the US.

Other people on the top global list include Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Gal Gadot and Melania Trump.

Some of this year's biggest news events also feature prominently on the overall list.

Hurricane Irma, which caused catastrophic damage when it swept across the Caribbean and Florida Keys in September, was the most searched term globally this year.

Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry. Photo / AP

Speaking about the UK list, a spokesperson for Google said: "The Manchester bombing and Grenfell Tower both also appear highly in the lists, with spikes in search interest for volunteering and donating to related causes."

The unexpected rise of the "fidget spinner" is also reflected in the year's lists, with the toy of 2017 taking the eighth spot in global top searched terms.

And new Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why occupies the sixth spot in the global top search list.

Bitcoin was another of 2017's buzzwords, and this year's Search trends show the world has been keen to take advantage of the cryptocurrency's rapid increase in value.

"How to buy Bitcoin" was the third most Googled question globally, while 'What is Bitcoin' featured on the top ten questions in both the UK and US.

Other bizarre questions on the most searched "How To…" list include "How to make solar eclipse glasses", "How to lose belly fat fast" and "How to make slime."

The Google spokesperson said: "The top trending 'What is...?' questions show how many in the UK turned to Google Search to find out more about the general election results in June, with 'what is a hung parliament', 'what is an exit poll' and 'what is the DUP' all featuring in the top 10."

Other quirky lists include the top searched recipes of 2017.

On the global list, the top recipes included Poğaça tarifi (Turkish bread recipe), Spaghetti squash recipe and 餃子 レシピ (Dumpling recipe).

Many people hoping to sing along to their favourite songs also looked up song lyrics this year.

Two Ed Sheeran songs - Shape of You and Perfect - featured in the global top 10 searches.

But Justin Bieber's chart topper, Despactio, was the most searched song for lyrics.

GLOBAL SEARCHES

1) Hurricane Irma

2) iPhone 8

3) iPhone X

4) Matt Lauer

5) Meghan Markle

6) 13 Reasons Why

7) Tom Petty

8) Fidget Spinner

9) Chester Bennington

10) India National Cricket Team

NEW ZEALAND SEARCHES

1) Lotto result NZ

2) America's Cup 2017

3) Fidget spinner

4) Election NZ 2017

5) NZTA road closures

6) Cyclone Cook

7) All Blacks vs Lions

8) Melbourne Cup 2017

9) North Korea

10) Daylight savings 2017

US SEARCHES

1) Hurricane Irma

2) Matt Lauer

3) Tom Petty

4) Super Bowl

5) Las Vegas shooting

6) Mayweather vs McGregor fight

7) Solar eclipse

8) Hurricane Harvey

9) Aaron Hernandez

10) Fidget Spinner

UK SEARCHES

1) Meghan Markle

2) iPhone 8

3) Hurricane Irma

4) Fidget spinner

5) Manchester bombing

6) Grenfell Tower

7) 13 Reasons Why

8) Tara Palmer Tomkinson

9) Shannon Matthews

10) iPhone X

MOST SEARCHED PEOPLE IN NEW ZEALAND

1) Harvey Weinstein

2) Ed Sheeran

3) Bruce Springsteen

4) Pippa Middleton

5) Kevin Spacey

6) Gal Gadot

7) Floyd Mayweather

8) Jake Paul

9) David Cassidy

10) Bruno Mars



MOST SEARCHED PEOPLE IN THE US

1) Matt Lauer

2) Meghan Markle

3) Harvey Weinstein

4) Michael Flynn

5) Kevin Spacey

6) Bill O'Reilly

7) Melania Trump

8) Kathy Griffin

9) Milo Yiannopoulos

10) Gal Gadot

MOST SEARCHED PEOPLE IN THE UK

1) Meghan Markle

2) Tara Palmer Tomkinson

3) Shannon Matthews

4) Charlie Gard

5) Jack Maynard

6) Donald Trump

7) Chester Bennington

8) Bruce Forsyth

9) Harvey Weinstein

10) Jodie Whittaker

TOP 'WHAT IS...?' IN NEW ZEALAND

1) What is Black Friday 2017

2) What is typhoid

3) What is bitcoin

4) What is kimchi

5) What is the time

6) What is a fidget spinner

7) What is botulism

8) What is borax

9) What is a cyclone

10) What is MSG

TOP 'WHAT IS...?' IN THE US

1) What is DACA?

2) What is Bitcoin?

3) What is a solar eclipse?

4) What is ANTIFA?

5) What is net neutrality?

6) What is covfefe?

7) What is the antikythera mechanism?

8) What is a fidget spinner?

9) What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

10) What is a hurricane?

TOP 'WHAT IS...?' IN THE UK

1) What is a hung parliament?

2) What is an exit poll?

3) What is the Confederations Cup?

4) What is Bitcoin?

5) What is the Antikythera mechanism?

6) What is a pangolin?

7) What is a general election?

8) What is waterboarding?

9) What is the DUP?

10) What is Pink's real name?

TOP 'HOW TO...?' IN NEW ZEALAND

1) How to make slime

2) How to vote in NZ

3) How to make a fidget spinner

4) How to make slime without borax

5) How to make fluffy slime

6) How to delete Instagram accounts

7) How to make slime without glue

8) How to lose weight

9) How to draw a dragon

10) How to cook pork belly

TOP 'HOW TO...?' IN THE US

1) How to make slime

2) How to make solar eclipse glasses

3) How to watch the solar eclipse

4) How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5) How to buy Bitcoin

6) How to freeze your credit

7) How to solve a rubix cube

8) How to make a fidget spinner

9) How to cook a turkey in the oven

10) How to screen record

TOP 'HOW TO...?' IN THE UK

1) How to make slime

2) How to buy Bitcoin

3) How to stay young

4) How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5) How to watch Joshua vs Klitschko

6) How to mine Bitcoins

7) How to make Yorkshire pudding

8) How to make a fidget spinner

9) How to vote in the general election

10) How to lose belly fat fast

GLOBAL RECIPE SEARCHES

1) Chicken breast recipe

2) Ground beef recipe

3) Poğaça tarifi (Turkish bread recipe)

4) French toast recipe

5) Kek tarifi (cake recipe)

6) Pork chop recipe

7) Spaghetti squash recipe

8) Coleslaw recipe

9) Pesto recipe

10) 餃子 レシピ (Dumpling recipe)