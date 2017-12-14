JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has carried out a series of airstrikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to new rocket attacks.

The military said Thursday that the overnight strikes hit facilities used as training and weapons storage facilities.

Gaza militants have fired rockets into israel daily following President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital last week. Two Gazans have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops along the border and two others were killed in airstrikes.

Israel says it holds Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, responsible for all fire originating in the territory. The two sides have fought three wars since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.