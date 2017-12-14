David Weber didn't celebrate when he was told that his half-brother Edmund Kemper had been denied parole last month. He just breathed a sigh of relief.

For over 40 years, Kemper's relatives have been living in fear that one of America's most notorious serial killers might be released from prison and come after them.

Speaking publicly for the first time, David Weber - a name he uses to protect his identity - tells DailyMail.com: "He has this control over the family, and there's still anger over what he did. So many people live in fear that he could be allowed freedom, you just can't trust what a President may decide."

Edmund Emil Kemper. Photo / Getty Images

Edmund Kemper, also known as "The Co-Ed Killer" and the inspiration behind the film Silence of the Lambs, and a key player in the new Netflix hit show Mindhunter, killed and dismembered six young women, as well as his grandparents, mother and her best friend, between 1964 and 1973.

Kemper chopped up the corpses and had sex with every one, including his domineering mother, Clarnell Strandberg, whom he beheaded and used as a dartboard.

The 68-year-old, who stands at 6ft 9 inches (2.05m) and weighs over 250lbs (113kg), was given eight life sentences and is currently living with the normal prison population at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

And now, his chilling story has been depicted in the new Netflix crime drama, Mindhunter, which follows a group of FBI special agents as they interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to gain insight into the minds of cold-blooded murderers such as Jerry Brudos and Richard Speck.

Last year, lawyer Scott Currey - who represented Kemper during his previous parole hearing in 2007 - claimed that he was happy in prison and content to stay there for the rest of his life, saying: "His feeling is that - and this is his belief - no one's ever going to let him out and he's just happy, he's just as happy going about his life in prison."

On July 25, the California Parole Board quietly denied him parole and it was listed on the website that he wouldn't be eligible again for another seven years.

Rather than this be a comfort to the family, they still live in fear of the monster, who was known as "Guy" by his loved ones.

Weber believes that only Kemper knows how many victims are truly out there as he says his brother has kept up to "30 per cent" of the truth to himself.

"I don't want to live in fear, not be able to work or walk around, but other relatives are afraid to go to a restaurant or park, because of what happened, it's still there," he tells DailyMail.com.

Edmund Kemper's cold-blooded murders are featured in the new Netflix crime drama Mindhunter, which is based on FBI agents who interview serial killers including Edmund Kemper. Photo / Netflix

"There are several members of the extended family that have claimed they'd hunt Guy down and kill him if he ever got out. Mostly for killing my grandparents but also for hurting so many people while destroying our whole family unit. This is while feeling zero remorse for what he did.

"But he's smart enough to know that he should never be released because he cannot stop himself from continuing where he left off. When he was sentenced during his final statement, it's why he threatened to kill the judge and jury if he was ever let out.

"I think he manipulates everyone. I think that he has never told anyone the truth about things he has done. I would suspect he is holding back a good 20 to 30 per cent of the truth about himself, his past, and how he thinks.

"All I know is that he gets to live better there than most people on the streets. Free gym, free food, free housekeeping. Thanks to liberals, he has it good. Personally, I hope he chokes. If he came around to my family, I'd shoot him on sight."

No one in the family has agreed to an interview before since Kemper's atrocities have always kept the family divided.

Edmund Kemper III, towering above police officers is escorted into Judge Donald May's court to be arraigned on eight counts of first degree murder. Photo / Getty Images

Half of the family, including his sisters Susan Swanson and Allyn Smith, believe he's a "good person who did bad things", but the other half want him to "burn in hell" for what he did.

Weber is now speaking out to break the myths surrounding his infamous sibling and denounce the celebrity status that serial killers have in society, to the point that he says people "fantasise" to be like Kemper.

They're brothers through Kemper's father, Edmund II, who it's claimed walked out on the family when Kemper was only nine years old - something Weber denies - devastating his son, and was a catalyst for the killing of the elder Edmund's parents, Edmund I and Maude. Maude was an extra in Gone With The Wind and a writer for Redbook McCall's.

When Kemper found out his dad had remarried a German immigrant, Elfriede, and had a son, David, he ran away from his home in Santa Cruz to find his dad in Los Angeles.

But Edmund II sent his son to his grandparents, whom Kemper hated.

He called his grandfather "senile" and transferred the hatred of his mother on to his grandmother, whom he shot in the back and head while she was home alone, then shot his grandfather upon his return in the driveway.

Says Weber: "My mother passed away in 2009, she was terribly affected by [Kemper] personally. I found out later that while she was pregnant with me and the reason he was sent to my grandparents was because he came to the house one day and started following her.

"She was getting creeped out when he started shutting all of the drapes and blinds claiming it was too bright. She started opening them telling him he needed to leave."

At this time his half-brother, Gilbert, from his mother's previous marriage, arrived at the house, which Weber called "divine intervention".

"So now Gilbert shows up, sees how freaked out our mom is and how creepy Guy is acting and immediately grabs a hammer and chases him off," he said.

His father, he says, was at a loss as to what to do with his unruly son until Kemper's grandparents offered to take him in and straighten him out.

Edmund Kempner with little sister Allyn. Photo / Allyn Smith Facebook

"It was a fatal mistake. My father never forgave himself for that and only on his deathbed forgave Guy for what he did. Susan arranged a phone call between Guy, my dad, and a minister while my dad was dying in the hospital," Weber said.

Edmund II fought to keep his son behind bars, but when Kemper was sent to a mental institution instead, the family began moving "a lot".

"When my parents found out it was Guy who did the killings of the girls, my dad disappeared for two or three days with his guns. He came back and we moved again. I'm guessing he went to kill him but couldn't do it without hurting someone innocent."

Weber maintains that there is not much known about the Kempers because the family grew distant after the murders.

In fact, Weber and his parents moved 18 times before he turned 16 - something he blames on his sisters, Susan and Allyn, who he says would always tell their brother of their whereabouts.

"Neither Susan or Allyn ever held Guy responsible for what he did. They actually believed that their mother was an angel and that my dad was at fault. Whether it is due to denial or a form of brainwashed psychosis, I do not know," he says.

After killing his grandparents at the age of 15, Kemper, a so-called evil genius due to his extraordinary IQ, spent six years in Atascadero State Hospital after convincing psychiatrists that he was a paranoid schizophrenic.

Emund Kempner murdered 15-year-old Aiko Koo in September 1972 after she hitchhiked a ride from him. Photo / Getty Images

Yet, he was so well liked by medical experts that he became their assistant in prison, conducting psychiatric tests on other inmates, which helped gain his release in 1969 after they concluded he was "not typical of a sociopath".

But Weber says it's quite the contrary.

"It's laughable. Guy is a complete sociopath. He could look you straight in the eye telling you how sorry he is for everything he did while at the same time plotting your demise and you'd never even have a clue," says Weber.

"Susan told me once that Guy's IQ is far higher than the reported 146, more like 180 plus. He faked his IQ tests so it would always come out showing he had an IQ in the upper 140s. He's a demented super-genius of a sociopath. He is incapable of caring regardless of what he says or shows. He makes OJ Simpson look like a rank amateur at best."

After serving five years in the hospital after murdering his grandparents, Kemper was released to live with his mother. Then, in May 1972, he picked up two Fresno State University students, Mary Ann Pesce and Anita Luchessa, and killed them.

He then brought them home and photographed them naked before dismembering them. He performed a sex act on their skulls.

His next victim came four months later, when he murdered 15-year-old Aiko Koo in September 1972 and then 18-year-old Cindy Schall in January 1973.

Edmund Kemper III has manacles removed by Bruce Colomy, Santa Cruz Sheriff deputy , prior to reading of verdict in Kemper's trial for the killing of eight women. Photo / Getty Images

Four weeks later, he murdered Rosalind Thorpe, 23, and Alison Liu, 20, and had sex with their corpses before mutilating their bodies.

Kemper's murder spree came to an end when he killed his mother and best friend, Sally Hallett in April 1973. He reportedly lured Hallett around to the house where he strangled her and then went on the run.

The horror film American Psycho alludes to Kemper when the character of Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, utters the same lines as Kemper when he was interviewed by police: "When I see a pretty girl walking down the street, I think two things. One part wants me to take her out, talk to her, be real nice and sweet and treat her right.

When asked about "what the other part thinks?" he replied: "What her head would look like on a stick."

Weber firmly puts the blame down to Kemper's alcoholic and negligent mother, who mentally and physically abused her son. From an early age, Kemper would torture and kill small animals and try to molest his sisters.

In response, his mother would force him to sleep in the basement away from his siblings.

"His mother was a complete alcoholic psycho. She was the cause for Guy turning out the way he did. Sociopaths can never escape the cause of their demise. He will die cursing her name," Weber said.

"My father had to work away from home quite a bit in order to pay the bills she'd run up. My father had no idea that she would always ridicule Guy because he looked a lot like my dad whom she hated.

"She would even lock Guy up in the basement. Anytime he tried to talk to her about girls, she would say something about girls never wanting to date someone so ugly as him," he says.

Weber denies that his father left Kemper's family and instead alleges that his dad returned home from working on the famed Operation Ivy nuclear test in 1952 to find his wife and family were gone.

This is a picture of Kemper's sisters - Susan, left, and Allyn. Photo / Allyn Smith Facebook

"If my father had ever known Guy was doing what he did, my father would have hunted him down to end him. He had no clue he was killing all of those girls. I would want to kill him on the spot. It would be doing society and mankind a favor. As a Christian, I would not forgive him, I'd tell him to go to Hell where he belongs."

Weber is now married with children living in California, but cut ties with most of the family, whom he says always favoured Kemper and he was seen as the black sheep, often not receiving birthday or Christmas presents.

He burned his bridges after his mother's death, which Weber says he kept secret from the others as per her wishes. They were not invited to the funeral service and things went even more downhill after he did not invite his sisters to his wedding.

"I told them that because they both lived so far away that I wanted to be able to send them a care package instead consisting of videos and photos - they agreed and said it would be fine. I sent them the care packages and two weeks later, I got them both back in the mail together with letters from each of them disowning me, blaming our father for everything," he said.

Weber has not spoken to either of his sisters since 1997, and found out Susan had died in 2013 only after researching his genealogy.

Now Weber, in his 50s, says that his 20s were blighted by therapy and drug and alcohol abuse, but is now happy with life, adding: 'I spent years in self-imposed therapy before realising that I was normal. It also helped that the therapists said the same thing.

"My life was tough growing up, moving so many times. I eventually worked things out rationally and moved on. I have a functional God-fearing family now. I'm happier now than I have been in the past. I was heavy into drugs and alcohol in my late teens and early twenties as a coping mechanism."

Weber is "disgusted" that his evil brother has a celebrity-status in society like other high-profile prisoners criminals such as Charles Manson.

He says: "It irritates me. Personally, I think that if someone is glorifying a sicko like Guy, they are showing signs of a warped mind and should be locked up for observation. Overall, it disgusts us. There needs to be less people fantasising being like him, I blame society, it's crazy.

"I think we are far too lenient on criminals. What I do know is that the vast majority of them could have been picked out in a room while they were kids. A sociopath, like a psychopath, is incurable. They begin showing signs at an early age. If we were to put them away as soon as they started showing signs, we'd have a healthier, safer society as a whole."